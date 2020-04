Famous for singing David Bowie's Space Oddity - in space - Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield also emerged as possibly the most social media-savvy astronaut out there.

With his videos about life in space already having garnered millions of views, Hadfield is now offering self-isolation advice for people here on Earth who are trying to cope with lockdowns imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Al Jazeera's Daniel Lak reports from Toronto, Canada.