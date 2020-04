The United States is on the brink of overtaking Italy for the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths in the world.

That is after it recorded more than 2,100 deaths in its latest daily report - the highest single-day toll in the world.

More than half a million people in the US have been infected so far.

And critics of President Donald Trump say his slow response is largely to blame.

Al Jazeera's White House correspondent Kimberly Halkett reports.