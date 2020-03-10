Turkey-Greece refugee crisis: Germany willing to take children in

Germany says it will take in unspecified number of the most vulnerable refugee children from Greece.

    Germany says it will lead a coalition of European Union nations willing to take in unaccompanied or ill refugee children from Greece's overcrowded camps.

    Negotiations are under way to bring in 1,500 children with Germany saying it will accept an "appropriate share".

    Thousands of refugees and migrants have crossed the Greek border from Turkey after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan allowed them to leave, saying the country could not cope because it already hosts about four million of them.

    Al Jazeera’s John Psaropoulos reports from Lesbos.

