Turkey announces first coronavirus death amid jump in cases

Turkey has reported its first death related to the coronavirus pandemic and announced that its confirmed cases had more than doubled to 98.

Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca told a news conference late on Tuesday that an 89-year-old person died after contracting the virus from someone who had "contacts with China", where the new coronavirus was first detected late last year.

More:

Koca added that Turkey had diagnosed 51 more cases throughout Tuesday.

"The big majority of those who tested positive are recovering," he said.

On Wednesday, Turkey's vice president said more than 2,800 Turkish nationals were brought home at their request from nine European countries Ankara barred entry from to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Fuat Oktay said on Twitter that the evacuation was completed at 6am local time (03:00 GMT), adding that the 2,807 nationals will be put under 14-day quarantine in large dormitories located in the Istanbul and Kocaeli provinces.

Turkey last week closed its border gates to passengers from Germany, Spain, France, Austria, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium and the Netherlands.

'No travel ban, curfew, emergency'

Meanwhile, the head of Turkey's communications directorate on Tuesday dismissed rumours that Ankara would impose of a state of emergency or curfew and travel restrictions due to the coronavirus.

"Such comprehensive restrictive steps are not on our agenda," Fahrettin Altun told state-run Anadolu agency.

200318000201088

Altun said the measures taken against coronavirus continue in "a very transparent, determined and rational manner".

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to chair a meeting on the fight against the coronavirus at 11:00 GMT on Wednesday.

He is expected to inform the public about the steps being taken after the meeting.

Amid growing coronavirus fears in Turkey, the Turkish lira weakened 0.8 percent against the US dollar on Wednesday, after having hit its weakest point since September 2018 the previous day.

The lira stood at 6.45 to the dollar by 07:00 GMT, weaker from Tuesday's close of 6.3985, which was off that day's weakest level of 6.4945. The lira has lost about 7 percent of its value against the dollar this year.

Turkey's benchmark Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 stock index dropped 2.31 percent, or 2,001.17 points, on Wednesday to start the day at 84,776.51 points.