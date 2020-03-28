Trump signs $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package

The historic legislation provides support to workers, businesses, local governments and hospitals.

    United States President Donald Trump on Friday signed a $2.2 trillion economic rescue bill to help lift the economy and address the coronavirus pandemic.

    His signature came after the Democratic-led House of Representatives approved the sweeping package by a voice vote earlier in the day, despite a procedural challenge from Republican Representative Thomas Massie, who wanted a formal recorded vote.

    The bill had passed the Republican-led Senate on Wednesday with overwhelming bipartisan support in a 96-0 vote.

    Al Jazeera's Rob Reynolds reports.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    'Just another Indian': Surviving Canada's residential schools

    'Just another Indian': Surviving Canada's residential schools

    A survivor of schools that took Indigenous children from their families shares her story of abuse, neglect and healing.

    'Butchered': The Kenyan FGM clinic serving Europeans

    'Butchered': The Kenyan FGM clinic serving Europeans

    Kenya banned FGM in 2011, but Europeans still bring their daughters to underground clinics there to be cut.

    What it means to love a dead child

    What it means to love a dead child

    You must forget all you thought you knew about grief when the landscape of your life has been demolished.