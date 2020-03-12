Retaliatory strikes 'under way' after attack on US troops in Iraq

The United States launched airstrikes in Iraq late on Thursday, US officials said, targeting the Iranian-backed Shia militia members believed to be responsible for an earlier rocket attack that killed and wounded American and British troops at a base north of Baghdad.

"The United States conducted defensive precision strikes against Kataib Hezbollah facilities across Iraq," a Pentagon statement said.

"These weapons storage facilities include facilities that housed weapons used to target U.S. and coalition troops," it said.

The strikes were "defensive, proportional and in direct response to the threat posed by Iranian-backed Shia militia groups," the statement added.

Kataib Hezbollah was one of the Iraqi militia groups that helped defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS).

In a statement, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that the US will not tolerate attack against "our people, our interests, our allies."

One US official told the Associated Press news agency earlier that the strikes were a joint operation with the British. The officials spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because operations were still ongoing.

AFP new agency reported similar lines, quoting an unnamed military source, who said "the operation is under way".

A defence official also told Reuters news agency that the strikes were carried out by manned US aircraft.

Earlier on Thursday, US President Donald Trump gave the Pentagon the authority to respond after a rocket barrage killed two US troops and a British soldier, again raising tensions with Iran after the two countries came to the brink of war earlier this year.

An official told Reuters news agency that the US response would be proportional to that of Wednesday's rocket attack, which also injured at least 14 people.