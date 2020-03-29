Refugees in Greece at severe risk due to dire living conditions

Many suffer from dearth of basic needs and sanitation on Lesbos Island, the biggest entry point for migrants in the Aegean - with more than 20,000 arriving there since 2016.

    There are nearly 50,000 refugees in Greece. Most of them are on the mainland and the islands of Lesbos, Chios, Kos, Samos and Leros.

    The United Nations says more than 9,000 asylum seekers arrived by land and sea this year alone.

    Many of them have fled war and instability in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, including countries like Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

    Lesbos Island is the biggest entry point for migrants in the Aegean - with more than 20,000 arriving there since 2016.

    Al Jazeera's John Psaropoulos reports on why conditions are so bad from the largest Aegean refugee camp on the island of Lesbos.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    'Just another Indian': Surviving Canada's residential schools

    'Just another Indian': Surviving Canada's residential schools

    A survivor of schools that took Indigenous children from their families shares her story of abuse, neglect and healing.

    'Butchered': The Kenyan FGM clinic serving Europeans

    'Butchered': The Kenyan FGM clinic serving Europeans

    Kenya banned FGM in 2011, but Europeans still bring their daughters to underground clinics there to be cut.

    What it means to love a dead child

    What it means to love a dead child

    You must forget all you thought you knew about grief when the landscape of your life has been demolished.