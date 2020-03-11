Qatar's coronavirus cases jump by 238 in one day

Qatar announced 238 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Wednesday saying the number of infections was likely to increase.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the energy-rich Gulf state is now 262 cases so far.

The ministry of health said the number of people infected "is likely to increase among contacts of previously announced patients".

It said the new cases had been found in quarantine and not mixing in the public.

On Sunday, Qatar announced three coronavirus victims who had "shared accommodation". Wednesday's major spike in cases was related to those three expatriate workers.

The ministry called "on community members to be reassured that all declared cases enjoy a very good health condition and receive medical care at the Center for Transitional Diseases".

Qatar has not reported any fatalities but closed universities and schools, cancelled many public events including the MotoGP, and banned travellers from 14 countries entering the country.

Contagion spreads

Qatar on Monday announced a nationwide closure of schools and universities amid fears over the coronavirus outbreak, adding that the closure will come into effect on March 10.

Qatar's health ministry has temporarily banned the entry of travellers from 14 countries.

In a statement, it said the ban covers Bangladesh, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand.

Qatar Airways, the country's national carrier, had already suspended flights to and from Italy, one of the hardest-hit countries.