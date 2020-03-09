MH17 trial to start with four accused facing murder charges

The trial of four men suspected in the downing of MH17 is set to start in Amsterdam on Monday, more than five years after the Malaysian Airlines plane was shot down as it flew over eastern Ukraine.

Prosecutors say the suspects, three Russians and a Ukrainian, helped organise the Russian missile system used to shoot down MH17, a civilian aircraft. The suspects are believed to be in Russia.

MH17 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17, 2014, when it was shot down by a missile fired from territory held by pro-Moscow rebels amid fighting in eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 on board. Russia has denied any involvement.

The judges' first order of business will be to verify whether the suspects have appointed lawyers to defend them and to lay out a timetable for the case to proceed.

A Dutch-led international Joint Investigation (JIT) team spent years collecting evidence before issuing arrest warrants last year for the four suspects: Russians Sergey Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov and Igor Girkin, and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko.

Girkin has said rebels were not responsible and declined further comment. Others could not be reached for comment.

If the men are not present in court, they will be tried in abstentia.

Russia still has answers

Countries participating in the investigation - Ukraine, the Netherlands, Australia, Malaysia and Belgium - agreed in 2017 to hold trials in the Netherlands under Dutch law after attempts to set up a United Nations-backed tribunal foundered because of Russian opposition.

"The Australian government is determined to get justice for the victims of MH17," Australian treasurer Josh Frydenburg told the media on Monday. "Bringing the alleged perpetrators to justice through an open and independent judicial process sends a powerful message. Australia stands with our Dutch friends and our international partners in continuing with this process to bring justice to the victims of MH17."

Prosecutors say the suspects face preliminary charges of the murder of 298 people and causing the aircraft to crash, resulting in the death of everyone on board.

If convicted, the men could face sentences of up to life in prison. However, Russia does not extradite its citizens and the Kremlin has questioned the legitimacy of the international investigation and the independence of the court.

It is possible the suspects will participate via video link. Families of victims are expected to attend the hearings.

"We think that Russia still has some answers to give us," Sander van Luik, whose brother died in the crash, said at a protest in front of the Russian Embassy in The Hague on Sunday.

"I hope, I am convinced, we will get all the answers that we have not had for five-and-a-half years," said Piet Ploeg, who lost his brother, sister-in-law and nephew on the flight and now heads a foundation for MH17 victims.



"It's a bloody shame that the four suspects are having a good time and parties in Russia, but we can't do anything about it, they won't be extradited. It's a fact that we will have to deal with," added Ploeg, who says he will attend every day of the trial.

The downing of the plane led to sanctions against Russia by the European Union, which repeated its support for the court this weekend.

Two weeks have been scheduled for the initial proceedings.