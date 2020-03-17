US: Long-awaited spring is just around the corner

A plume of warm air is set to move up the eastern seaboard and Appalachian Mountains in North America, just in time for the official start of spring on March 20.

It has been a warm month so far across parts of the United States, with temperatures averaging about 4C (8 Fahrenheit) above normal in the Washington, DC area, and New York City nearly 5C (9F) above the average.

Temperatures are set to rise significantly before a series of storms moving up from the southern plains to the northeast US and southeast Canada.

Although it is unlikely the heat will become an official heatwave, temperatures could break records as the thermometer hits the high 20s Celsius in some areas.

AccuWeather forecasters are predicting Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC could reach 29C (84F) and above on Friday. The record for that day was set in 1945 at 28.3C (83 F).

Atlanta, Georgia, is another city expected to heat up, with temperatures reaching the high 20s C (mid 80s F). The record for this Thursday is 29.4C (85F), set in 1982.

However, the heat comes at a cost, with some heavy rain and strong storms arriving at the same time.

Hail and damaging wind gusts will be the biggest threat as the storms develop.

The storms will move quickly through the southern plains, the southeast and run up the eastern seaboard.

However, once the storms pass, the temperatures are set to take a significant dive throughout the upcoming weekend.

Atlanta is forecast to fall well below the March average of 18C (64F) to a chilly 12C (54F). Washington, DC is expected to cool off to 9C (48F), which is well below its 13C (55F) March average and will feel extremely cool after the thermometer hits a potential 29C (84F) on Friday.