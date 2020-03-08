Italy poised to seal off north over coronavirus: Live updates

Italy is poised to impose an unprecedented quarantine on its northern region of Lombardy and other badly affected areas, as it steps up efforts to tackle Europe's largest outbreak of coronavirus.

In other developments on Saturday:

The number of people diagnosed with the new coronavirus exceeded 100,000 worldwide, with a number of new countries reporting their first cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) as called the spread of the virus "deeply concerning".

A hotel in southeastern China that was being used to house people quarantined over the virus collapsed. About 30 people remained trapped.

More:

Here are all the latest updates.

Sunday, March 8

02:45 GMT - South Korea to ration face masks

South Korea is to start rationing face masks from Monday, limiting the number each person can buy each week.

South Korea's Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Sunday issued a public message, asking citizens to "actively cooperate" with the efforts to make sure healthcare workers and sick people have access to enough masks.

"Even if you feel inconvenient, I ask you to show a mature sense of civil awareness, based on concessions, consideration and cooperation so that people who really need face masks can buy them," he said, according to Yonhap news agency.

The government has imposed export restrictions on masks and urged factories to increase production.

02:15 GMT - Rescue efforts continue at collapsed hotel in China

Rescue efforts continue at the collapsed hotel in the southeastern city of Quanzhou.

Chinese media say that 49 people had been rescued at 00:20 GMT. About 20 people are thought to remain trapped in the rubble.

The hotel, which opened in 2018 and had 80 rooms, was being used to house people in isolation over the coronavirus.

Latest on hotel collapse in east China's Quanzhou: 49 rescued as of 08:20 am, March 8 (local time). Further rescue is under way https://t.co/eFN3AhHBYe pic.twitter.com/rP3Wgd15jt — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) March 8, 2020

02:00 GMT Hubei issues digital clean bills of health for people to get back to work

China's Global Times is reporting that the province of Hubei, where the coronavirus first emerged late last year, has issued its first green digital health certificates - clean bills of health - that will allow people in the still sealed off province to return to work.

Epicenter #Hubei issued its first batch of "green code" as digital health certificates for citizens to return to work amid the #epidemic, the code is applicable in every city in the province and citizens who got the certificates can then apply for vehicle permits pic.twitter.com/KDr6YSrNt1 — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) March 8, 2020

01:45 GMT - Conservative Political Action Conference confirms attendee tested positive

Organisers of the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, said an attendee of its annual Washington-area conference last month has tested positive for coronavirus.

"A New Jersey hospital tested the person, and CDC confirmed the positive result," said a statement by the American Conservative Union, the host of the event.

The conference was attended by numerous high-profile conservative political figures, including President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The organiser said the affected person had "no interaction" with Trump or Pence and did not attend events in the conference's main hall.

The conference took place from February 26 to 29.

01:36 GMT - Elderly man becomes Australia's third COVID-19 death

An elderly man has died in a hospital in Sydney after being confirmed to have COVID-19.

He's the third person in the country to die after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Australia currently has 74 confirmed cases, but the authorities worry it is spreading within the community.

Federal Minister for Health Greg Hunt said on Sunday the government has secured an additional 54 million face masks to help protect medical workers.

The masks are scheduled to arrive in Australia between now and the end of April, he added.

01:27 GMT - South Korea reports 83 more cases of coronavirus

South Korea, the country grappling with the largest outbreak outside China, reported 93 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday morning.

While that was lower than the day before, the authorities have said numbers could fluctuate as more people are tested.

South Korea now has 7,134 people with the virus.

A couple wearing face masks rides a tandem around a park in Seoul on Saturday More than 7,000 people in South Korea have been diagnosed with the virus [Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo]

01:17 GMT Bulgaria reports first cases of coronavirus

Bulgaria has reported its first cases of coronavirus in a 27-year-old man and 75-year-old woman.

Neither had travelled anywhere recently or been in contact with anyone who had returned from a country with a coronavirus outbreak, chief state health inspector Angel Kunchev told journalists in the early hours of Sunday morning.



"Samples from two patients - a man from the northern town of Pleven and a woman from the central town of Gabrovo - tested positive," said Todor Kantardzhiev, the director of the National Centre of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.



Both had been hospitalised several days ago with severe respiratory problems.



Their condition has improved and both will undergo further tests overnight to verify the result.



Authorities said they had already tracked down and started testing around 40 people who are known to have been in contact with the two people. .

01:15 GMT - Argentina confirms first COVID-19 death in Latin America

Argentina has reported its first death from COVID-19, which is also the first in Latin America.

Paraguay, Colombia, Chile and Peru have announced their first confirmed cases of coronavirus in recent days, and a number of cases have been confirmed in neighbouring Brazil.

Daniel Ferrante, secretary of health planning of the city of Buenos Aires, and Sergio Auger, director of the Hospital Cosme Argerich, speak outside Hospital Cosme Argerich, after the first death from COVID-19 was confirmed in Argentina [Mariana Greif/Reuters]

00:42 GMT - China cases continue to slow

The spread of the coronavirus continues to slow in China, which has just announced its latest update.

The country reported 44 new cases on Saturday, most of them in Hubei where the outbreak originated. There were only three cases elsewhere on the mainland and those were imported from overseas.

A further 27 people died from COVID-19 bringing the national toll to 3,097.

00:35 GMT - New York declares emergency as US death toll rises

New York governor Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus after the number of confirmed cases there rose by 13 to 89.

"It allows expedited purchasing and expedited hiring, which is what we need right now," Cuomo told a news conference.

More than half the states in the US have now reported cases of the virus, which causes COVID-19. Two more people in the western state of Washington died from the disease on Saturday, bringing the total death toll across the country to 19.

00:00 GMT - Italy planning to impose unprecedented quarantine

Italy is set to impose an unprecedented quarantine on the wealthy northern region of Lombardy, including Milan, as it steps up efforts to tackle the coronavirus.

According to a draft decree seen by Reuters, under the new rules, people will not be able to enter or leave Lombardy, which is home to some 10 million people, as well as 11 provinces in four of Italy's 19 other regions.

All museums, gyms, cultural centres, ski resorts and swimming pools will be closed in the targeted areas, according to the decree.

"The government is appealing to a sense of responsibility among all Italian citizens," Sabina Castelfranco, an Italian journalist based in London, told Al Jazeera. "I think Italians are very concerned [about the virus]."

The governors of Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna, another region affected, have expressed reservations over the plan, so Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has not yet signed it. That could happen on Sunday.

So far, only a few limited areas of northern Italy, known as "red zones", have been quarantined.

-----

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's live updates on the coronavirus outbreak. I'm Kate Mayberry reporting from our bureau in Kuala Lumpur.

Click here to read all the updates from March 7.