Italy in nationwide lockdown to prevent spread of coronavirus

Italy has imposed unprecedented travel restrictions on its 60 million people to control the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"I am going to sign a decree that can be summarised as follows: I stay at home," Conte said on television, announcing that the entire country would effectively be placed on lockdown from Tuesday.

"Travel must be avoided across the entire peninsula unless it is justified by professional reasons, by cases of need or for health reasons," Conte said.

These measures extend a quarantine zone that Italy had imposed on its northern heartland around Milan and the greater Lombardy region, Venice, and Pesaro Urbino on Sunday.

The restrictions will run until April 3.

All schools and universities will immediately close. Serie A football matches and all other sporting events are also being suspended for the coming month.

Trains and numerous flights had continued to operate in and out of Milan on Monday despite the region being under an earlier set of restrictions for Lombardy.

'Very real' threat

On Monday, the World Health Organization warned there was a "very real" threat of coronavirus becoming a pandemic, but its chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the planet was "not at the mercy" of an illness that has killed more than 3,800 people so far.

Since coronavirus first emerged in China late last year, Italy has become Europe's hardest-hit country.

It recorded 463 deaths as of Monday night, more than half of the 862 deaths reported outside China.

Worldwide, more than 110,000 cases have been recorded in over 100 countries.

The outbreak has disrupted global travel, cancelled sporting events and sent markets into meltdown.