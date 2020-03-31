Authorities in the Indian capital have sealed off the premises of Tablighi Jamaat, a Muslim missionary movement, claiming a religious gathering it organised on March 13-15 ignored the threat of the coronavirus.

The Delhi government also asked police on Tuesday to file a criminal case against the group, one of the country's oldest Islamic organisations, for flouting guidelines and not maintaining social distancing.

More:

Authorities said around 2,000 people were found to be staying at Markaz Nizamuddin, the New Delhi headquarters of the group, founded in 1926.

Delhi's Health Minister Satyender Jain told reporters that 24 people staying there had tested positive for the coronavirus so far.

Seven people who attended the congregation have reportedly died, according to local media. Delhi police on Tuesday said they had served notice to the organisers.

Rumours against Jamaat

Tablighi Jamaat denied accusations it had broken social distancing laws, saying it was forced to accommodate visitors stranded by the lockdown announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, with just four hours' notice.

In a press statement, the group said: "A rumour started gaining ground across social media that allegedly people affected with COVID-19 are present in Markaz. It is also being circulated that certain deaths have occurred due to the same.

Men wearing protective masks wait for a bus that will take them to a quarantine facility in the Nizamuddin area of New Delhi [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]

"Under such compelling circumstances there was no option for Markaz Nizamuddin but to accommodate the stranded visitors with prescribed medical precautions till such time that situation becomes conducive for their movement or arrangements are made by the authorities," the statement said.

However, Delhi legislator Atishi tweeted that strong action should taken against the organisers because "Delhi government orders had expressly forbidden gatherings of more than 200 persons on 13th March itself".

Delhi-based author Rana Safvi also accused the Tablighi Jamaat of being "irresponsible". "Were Tablighi Jamaat aware of the Delhi government's order, it is highly irresponsible of Tabhligi to have gone ahead with it," she told Al Jazeera.

"I am worried, therefore, about two things. The spread of the virus, and the spread of Muslim bashing. So far most of the media had nothing much to talk about, they have suddenly got a lot of material," she said, referring to the media's negative portrayal of Muslims.

#CoronaJihad

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had previously been criticised for the manner in which Modi announced the lockdown just hours ahead of it being imposed.

The timing of the announcement left hundreds of thousands of migrant workers stranded in cities, forcing many to attempt to walk hundreds of kilometres to their villages. Pictures of stranded workers showed Modi's government in a poor light.

The congregation at Markaz Nizamuddin has since provided an opportunity for BJP government supporters to attack Muslims for spreading the virus.

Soon after reports of the gathering hit the headlines, the hashtag #CoronaJihad trended on Twitter, with many tweets blaming Muslims for the spread of coronavirus in India.

Videos, images and text messages shared on social media appear to show crowded Muslim gatherings and police attacking Muslims for defying coronavirus orders or offering namaz (prayers).

Omar Abdullah, former chief minister of Indian-administered Kashmir, tweeted that the incident "will become a convenient excuse for some to vilify Muslims everywhere, as if we created and spread COVID around the world".

Many people on social media also pointed out that similar gatherings by people of majority faiths did not attract such prompt attention by authorities.

Two days after the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, a large number of Hindu pilgrims gathered in Maharashtra's Sai Baba temple.

Days later, in the central Madhya Pradesh state, Shivraj Singh Chouhan of the ruling BJP took an oath as the chief minister surrounded by a large crowd, ignoring Modi's message of social distancing.

A day after Modi announced the lockdown, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, had organised a group religious ceremony in Ayodhya town in an apparent violation of lockdown rules.