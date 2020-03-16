'Invisible enemy': US issues new guidelines on coronavirus

The White House taskforce grappling with the coronavirus issued, on Monday, 15-day guidelines to limit the spread of the illness in the United States.

According to the guidelines, states that have evidence of community spread of the virus should close bars, restaurants and other public spaces where people congregate in large numbers. The guidelines also suggest a limit of gatherings to groups of 10 people or less.

More:

The coronavirus has infected at least 170,000 people worldwide and killed more than 6,500, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally. The US has almost 3,500 confirmed cases of the virus and 68 confirmed deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"My administration is recommending that all Americans, including the young and healthy, work to engage in schooling from home when possible, avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people, avoid discretionary travel and avoid eating and drinking in bars, restaurants, and public food courts," President Donald Trump said.

"We have an invisible enemy," Trump said. "This is a bad one. This is a very bad one."

Dr Anthony Fauci of the US National Institutes of Health said that while these measures might seem strict, but "it isn't an overreaction".

While it may seem that the US has few cases, Fauci warned that these are just the confirmed cases, and there are likely many more. Prevention is key to keeping the situation manageable, Fauci added.

"We hope that the people of the US will take them very seriously."

Aid packages

US legislators have been working to issue aid to people and businesses. The US stock market has been in a downward spiral as world governments limit travel and trade.

Congress passed, earlier this month, an $8.3bn package to aid the development of testing kits and further programmes to prepare the virus.

As states, such as New York and Ohio, announced closures of restaurants and bars, many worry that service industry staff will be the hardest hit.

While Congress has promised aid to those without paid leave, 54 percent of US workers would not be subject to protections for paid sick leave under an aid bill passed by the House of Representatives on Saturday morning. That bill only requires businesses with fewer than 500 employees to provide paid leave.

Trump said the Senate is considering this aspect of the bill when asked at the news conference to announce the guidelines.

The US government also announced the rollout of quickly developed coronavirus test kits, created by private industry in conjunction with the CDC.

The US further began a trial vaccine in Seattle on Monday. The first injection of the experimental vaccine was given to a mother in good health, as part of a trial where 45 individuals will receive two doses. Even if the research goes well, a vaccine would not be available for widespread use for 12 to 18 months.

Trump said the current outbreak could last until July or August, but it "could be longer than that".

"We are coming out with strong suggestions. It's becoming a little bit automatic … I wouldn't say the restaurant business is booming."

The US stock market plunged about 3,000 points after Trump announced the crisis could last until August. Still, Trump said he did not want to classify the drop as a recession.

"We look forward to the day we can get back to normal", Trump said.