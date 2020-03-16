How countries across Europe are dealing with coronavirus

EU considers banning all but essential foreign travel to the bloc for thirty days as it battles growing pandemic.

    The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged countries to step up their response to the coronavirus, as the global death toll passes 6,500.

    The head of the WHO is imploring governments to test far more people with suspected cases of COVID-19.

    The European Union is considering banning all but essential foreign travel to the bloc for 30 days. Despite Brexit, this will not include the United Kingdom.

    The British government, which has been under pressure to toughen its approach, is now asking Britons to avoid non-essential travel. And in the last half hour, Canada has issued the same advice to its residents.

    There are mounting concerns the pandemic will cause a global recession. It has been another torrid day on the markets. Stocks plunged around the world, despite a coordinated effort by central banks to protect growth and jobs.

    Al Jazeera's Neave Barker begins our coverage with a look at the situation around Europe.

