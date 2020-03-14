Coronavirus pandemic: Worldwide death toll surges past 5,000

The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surged past 5,000 on Saturday with the total infected cases also rising to more than 140,000, as the infection continues to spread prompting different countries to take unprecedented measures to help stave off a global health crisis.

The World Health Organization's (WHO) latest report showed 4,955 total fatalities as of 09:00 GMT on Friday, while Italy reported an additional 250 new deaths as of 17:08 GMT on the same day, and Iran announced 85 new deaths also on Friday.

Citing other sources aside from the WHO, the Johns Hopkins University data showed close to 5,400 deaths as of 23:33 GMT on Friday.

More:

On Friday, US President Donald declared a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, opening the door to providing what he said was about $50bn in federal aid to fight the disease.

The WHO has warned that Europe has now become the "epicentre" of the pandemic, also known as COVID-19.

The virus has also spread to at least 19 countries on the African continent, with Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan, Guinea, Mauritania and Eswatini (formerly known as Swaziland) all confirming their first cases on Friday and Saturday.

Here are the latest updates:

Saturday, March 15

23:47 GMT Friday - Mauritania confirms first coronavirus case

Mauritania's health ministry confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the West African country in a statement on Friday, according to Reuters news agency.

The patient is a European man living in Mauritania who returned to the country's capital Nouakchott on March 9 and had since been in quarantine. His nationality was not specified.

23:10 GMT Friday - UK plans to ban mass gatherings next week

The United Kingdom is planning to introduce emergency laws next week to ban mass gatherings in an attempt to curb the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters news agency reported citing Sky News late on Friday.

"We have drafted emergency legislation to give the government the powers it needs to deal with coronavirus, including powers to stop mass gatherings and compensate organisations," Sky News quoted the source as saying, according to the report.

I'm Ted Regencia in Kuala Lumpur.

