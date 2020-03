The coronavirus outbreaks in China and South Korea appear to be slowing, as countries elsewhere in the world adopt drastic measures to try and stamp out the infection.

In Italy, where some 16 million people in Lombardy and other parts of the north are now under quarantine, there were 133 deaths reported on Sunday, bringing the total to 366.

More than 7,000 people in the country have been confirmed to have the virus.

Al Jazeera's Sonia Gallego reports.