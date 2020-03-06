US coronavirus death toll rises to 12: All the latest updates

The death toll in the United States from the coronavirus rose to 12 late on Thursday when King County in the state of Washington reported the latest death, according to Reuters news agency.

Of the 12 US deaths, 11 are in Washington state and one in California.

Many of the cases in Washington have been linked to an outbreak at a nursing facility in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland, including six deaths.

The news comes as the US state of Texas reported two new cases in Harris County on Thursday, according to the Houston Chronicle newspaper, bringing to at least 14 the new cases in the entire state.

Across the US, there are now at least 129 cases confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of March 5.

Meanwhile, officials in the state of California are scrambling to deal with a cruise ship carrying 3,500 passengers and crew, following reports of suspected cases on board.

The Grand Princess has been ordered to stay back from the California coast on Thursday, until all those on board are tested.

Ireland also reported its first coronavirus transmission not associated with travel to Italy, bringing the number of cases to 13, more than double a day earlier.

Globally, more than 95,000 people have been diagnosed with the disease, the vast majority in China, with 3,015 deaths in China and 267 deaths across the globe, many in Italy and Iran.

This is Ted Regencia monitoring the coronavirus updates from Kuala Lumpur.

Here are all the latest updates.

Friday, March 6

03:47 GMT Friday - Seoul urges Tokyo to drop new entry rules

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Friday described Japan's latest entry restrictions against South Koreans following the coronavirus outbreak as "very regrettable".

Speaking at a meeting in Seoul, Chung urged Tokyo to withdraw the "excessive and unreasonable" measures against South Korean travellers.

On Thursday, Tokyo had announced a 14-day quarantine on all visitors from China and South Korea before they are allowed an entry permit.

As of Friday, there are an estimated 6,284 coronavirus infections reported in South Korea, and 80,552 cases in China.

02:12 GMT Friday - South Korea reports 518 new cases

South Korean soldiers in protective gear sanitise a street in Seoul on Thursday [Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters]

South Korean health authorities reported 518 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, bringing to 6,284 the total number of infections nationwide, according to Yonhap news agency.

Yonhap also quoted the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as saying that 42 people, mostly elderly with underlying illnesses, have died.

Most of the cases of infections were from the southeastern city of Daegu, a city of 2.5 million people.

01:32 GMT Friday - China reports 143 new cases, 30 deaths

China's National Health Commission reported on Friday 30 new coronavirus deaths and 143 new infections as of the end of Thursday.

At least 29 of the new deaths and 126 new cases were from the province of Hubei, the epicentre of the infections in China.

Across China, the total number of deaths has reached 3,042 with the number of infections hitting 80,552.

00:50 GMT Friday - Beijing reports 4 new coronavirus cases from Italy

Beijing reported four new cases of coronavirus on March 5, all imported from Italy, the city's municipal health commission said in a statement on Friday.

The city now has a total of 422 cases. Coronavirus cases are now rising across the globe at a more rapid rate than inside China.

Across China, the cases have now reached 80,565 with 3,015 deaths, according to a World Health Organization or WHO report on Thursday.

00:25 GMT Friday - US state of Maryland confirms three cases

Governor Larry Hogan of the US state of Maryland has announced that three people from the state have been infected with the coronavirus.

In a statement posted on social media, Hogan said the three individuals contracted the disease while travelling overseas. He said they are in "good condition".

We have been actively preparing for this situation over the last several weeks across all levels of government. I encourage all Marylanders not to panic, but to take this seriously and to stay informed as we continue to provide updates. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 5, 2020

23:09 GMT Thursday - French legislator hospitalised after contracting coronavirus

Reuters news agency is reporting that a member of France's National Assembly has been hospitalised in intensive care after contracting coronavirus.

France's lower house of Parliament made the announcement late on Thursday, but did not identify the legislator.

Two other people working in the dining hall of the assembly were also infected.

France has so far reported 423 cases of the virus as of late on Thursday, up by 138 in one day, according to the national health service. There have been seven deaths so far in France.

20:00 GMT Thursday - 7 new cases; two-week tourist ban

The Palestinian government confirmed the number of coronavirus cases in the occupied West Bank had risen to seven and declared a two-week ban on tourists visiting cities and sites including Bethlehem's Church of the Nativity.



The health ministry said the cases had been confirmed in the Bethlehem area south of Jerusalem.



"They are now being treated in quarantine," a statement from Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said.

