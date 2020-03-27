US has most confirmed COVID-19 cases in world

The United States now has more confirmed coronavirus cases than any other country in the world with more than 83,500, surpassing China and Italy.

    The United States now has more confirmed coronavirus cases than any other country in the world, with more than 83,500, surpassing China and Italy.

    The news comes as new figures reveal the shock caused to the economy by the outbreak, with a record 3.2 million people registering as unemployed last week.

    The country is struggling with a shortfall of hospital intensive care beds, protective equipment for doctors, nurses and technicians and ventilators needed to save lives are in short supply.

    Al Jazeera's Rob Reynolds has the latest.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    'Just another Indian': Surviving Canada's residential schools

    'Just another Indian': Surviving Canada's residential schools

    A survivor of schools that took Indigenous children from their families shares her story of abuse, neglect and healing.

    'Butchered': The Kenyan FGM clinic serving Europeans

    'Butchered': The Kenyan FGM clinic serving Europeans

    Kenya banned FGM in 2011, but Europeans still bring their daughters to underground clinics there to be cut.

    What it means to love a dead child

    What it means to love a dead child

    You must forget all you thought you knew about grief when the landscape of your life has been demolished.