US has most confirmed COVID-19 cases in world

The United States now has more confirmed coronavirus cases than any other country in the world, with more than 83,500, surpassing China and Italy.

The news comes as new figures reveal the shock caused to the economy by the outbreak, with a record 3.2 million people registering as unemployed last week.

The country is struggling with a shortfall of hospital intensive care beds, protective equipment for doctors, nurses and technicians and ventilators needed to save lives are in short supply.

Al Jazeera's Rob Reynolds has the latest.