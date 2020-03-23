Colombia coronavirus: 23 killed in prison riot

Prisoners in Colombia unrest protest unsanitary conditions amid fears of coronavirus pandemic.

    At least 23 people have been killed as they rioted in one of Colombia's largest prisons in Bogota over fears that the coronavirus could be spreading within its walls.

    It started out as a protest against what inmates across the country said was overcrowding and poor health services in its jails.

    The government has described it as an attempt to escape and has dismissed accusations that conditions were unsanitary.

    Al Jazeera's Alessandro Rampietti reports from Bogota about the unrest and what governments across the region are doing to fight the virus' spread.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    An open letter to the boy who killed my father

    An open letter to the boy who killed my father

    It is a bitter coincidence that the taxi my dad once drove to deliver blood would one day be covered in his own.

    A spirit of protest: How Indians are uniting in Punjab

    A spirit of protest: How Indians are uniting in Punjab

    In a Punjabi town, known as an 'oasis of tolerance', demonstrators use history to give substance to solidarity.

    A journey through the refugee crisis on the Greece-Turkey border

    Violence and vigilantism on the Greece-Turkey border

    Asylum seekers, villagers and vigilantes share their stories as tensions grow along the border.