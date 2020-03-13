Civilian among six killed in US air raids: Iraqi military

At least one civilian and five security personnel have been killed in US air raids in Iraq, according to the Iraqi military, which called the attack a violation of sovereignty and a targeted aggression against Iraq's armed forces.

The civilian killed in the overnight attack was a cook working at an airport under construction in Karbala, the military said in a statement on Friday. The death toll included three soldiers and two policemen, while four soldiers, two policemen, one civilian and five militiamen were wounded, it said.

Earlier, the Pentagon said the US conducted "defensive precision strikes" against the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah facilities across Iraq, in an attack that was in response to an earlier rocket barrage that killed two US troops and one British soldier.

US President Donald Trump gave the Pentagon the authority to respond to Wednesday's attack, responsibility for which has not been claimed, again raising tensions with neighbouring Iran after the two countries came to the brink of war earlier this year.

Members of Iraqi security forces inspect the damage at the airport hit by US air strikes in Kerbala [Alaa al-Marjani/Reuters]

Washington had blamed Kataib Hezbollah for an attack in December that killed a US contractor, leading to a cycle of tit-for-tat confrontations that culminated in the January 3 US assassination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani on January 3. Five days later, a retaliatory Iranian missile attack on two bases in Iraq housing US troops left more than 100 US troops with brain injuries but caused no fatalities.

Iran on Friday warned US President Donald Trump against taking "dangerous actions" after the overnight air raids.

"The United States cannot blame others ... for the consequences of its illegal presence in Iraq and the nation's reaction to the assassination and killing of Iraqi commanders and fighters," foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.

"Instead of dangerous actions and baseless accusations, Mr Trump should reconsider the presence and behaviour of his troops in the area," he added.

"These weapons-storage facilities include facilities that housed weapons used to target US and coalition troops," it said.