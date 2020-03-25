Christchurch mosque attacks: Shooter changes plea to guilty

The Australian man accused of killing 51 Muslim worshippers at two mosques in New Zealand in March last year entered a surprise guilty plea in court in Christchurch on Thursday, and admitted to all charges, media reports said.

Brenton Tarrant, who appeared by video link, entered his guilty plea at a special, hastily arranged High Court hearing in Christchurch on Thursday morning, state broadcaster TVNZ reported.

He also pleaded guilty to 40 charges of attempted murder and a terrorism charge, TVNZ said.

In an attack broadcast live on Facebook, the lone attacker armed with semi-automatic weapons targeted Muslims attending Friday prayers in Christchurch on March 15, in New Zealand's worst peacetime mass shooting.

