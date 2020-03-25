Christchurch mosque attacks: Shooter changes plea to guilty

Brenton Tarrant, an Australian white supremacist, is accused of killing 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand in 2019.

    The Australian man accused of killing 51 Muslim worshippers at two mosques in New Zealand in March last year entered a surprise guilty plea in court in Christchurch on Thursday, and admitted to all charges, media reports said.

    Brenton Tarrant, who appeared by video link, entered his guilty plea at a special, hastily arranged High Court hearing in Christchurch on Thursday morning, state broadcaster TVNZ reported.

    He also pleaded guilty to 40 charges of attempted murder and a terrorism charge, TVNZ said.

    In an attack broadcast live on Facebook, the lone attacker armed with semi-automatic weapons targeted Muslims attending Friday prayers in Christchurch on March 15, in New Zealand's worst peacetime mass shooting.

