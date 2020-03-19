British coronavirus-hit cruise ship docks in Cuba

A British cruise ship with five confirmed cases of the new coronavirus on board has docked in Cuba, after it was turned away from multiple ports in the Caribbean.

Cuba allowed the ship in after Barbados, the Bahamas and the United States all refused the captain's request to come ashore.

The MS Braemar had been stuck at sea for more than a week.

The UK foreign minister thanked the Cuban government for letting passengers disembark - as many on board are British citizens.

Several flights have been chartered to fly them home.

Al Jazeera's Ed Augustin reports.