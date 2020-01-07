Venezuela's Guaido to challenge rival for Congress presidency

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido is planning to return to the National Assembly two days after soldiers physically blocked him from seeking re-election as speaker.

President Nicolas Maduro's supporters then elected one of their allies, in a bid to stop Guaido from taking up the position.

But Guaido's supporters voted him in an alternative sitting.

Now both men are gearing up to lead the next parliamentary session - the latest twist in Venezuela's political conflict.

Al Jazeera's Lucia Newman reports from Caracas.