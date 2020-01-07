Venezuela's Guaido to challenge rival for Congress presidency

Opposition leader Guaido to return to National Assembly to challenge rival elected by President Maduro's allies.

by

    Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido is planning to return to the National Assembly two days after soldiers physically blocked him from seeking re-election as speaker.

    President Nicolas Maduro's supporters then elected one of their allies, in a bid to stop Guaido from taking up the position.

    But Guaido's supporters voted him in an alternative sitting.

    Now both men are gearing up to lead the next parliamentary session - the latest twist in Venezuela's political conflict.

    Al Jazeera's Lucia Newman reports from Caracas.

