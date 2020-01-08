'No survivors' after Ukrainian airliner crashes near Tehran

A Ukrainian airliner with 180 passengers and crew on board has crashed near Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport in Iran early on Wednesday.

Iran's state television said all those on board the airliner were killed.

According to the Iranian media, the Boeing 737-800 jet crashed near Parand, a suburb southwest of capital Tehran shortly after take-off.

Iran's Red Crescent earlier said there was no chance of finding survivors. Images posted on social media also indicated that there were no survivors.

According to Flighradar24 flight tracker, the Ukraine International Airline Flight 752 was scheduled to take off at 5:15am Tehran time heading to Boryspil International Airport in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

نخستین ویدئو از سقوط هواپیمای اوکراینی اطراف شهریار pic.twitter.com/M3bZiLLryQ — خبرگزاری ایسنا (@isna_farsi) January 8, 2020

The actual departure time was delayed for almost an hour at 6:12am.

A video posted by Iran's ISNA news agency showed a faint glow of light flickering in the dark shortly before a huge fireball was seen.

Photos posted online by ISNA also showed wreckage of the plane scattered all over the ground, as emergency personnel inspected the area.

"An investigation team from the national aviation department was dispatched to the location after the news was announced. We will give more reports in upcoming bulletins," Reza Jafarzadeh, spokesman of the Iranian Aviation Organisation told reporters in Tehran.

In a statement, Boeing said that it was "aware of the media reports" of the incident, and that it is "gathering more information."

The incident comes just hours after Iran launched a retaliatory attack on two US bases in Iraq.

سلیمی، رئیس سازمان امداد و نجات جمعیت هلال احمر درباره سقوط هواپیمای اوکراینی:



*مرکز کنترل و مدیریت بحران هواپیمایی ۶:۲۲ اعلام حادثه کرد که سریعا تیم‌های عملیاتی اعزام شدند



*بعید می‌دانم کسی در این حادثه زنده مانده باشد



*خوشبختانه به منازل مسکونی خسارتی وارد نشده است pic.twitter.com/P4L90cqIN6 — خبرگزاری ایسنا (@isna_farsi) January 8, 2020

In early 2019, a Boeing 707 military cargo plane crashed in bad weather west of the Iranian capital, killing 15 out of the 16 passengers.

In February 2018, an Iranian passenger plane with 65 people on board crashed during a flight from Tehran to Yasuj.

In 2014, an Antonov-140 type plane with 48 people on board crashed shortly after takeoff at Tehran's Mehrabad airport, leaving 39 people dead.

More details to follow.