UK teenager in rape trial handed suspended jail term in Cyprus

A British teenager found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus has been handed a four-month jail sentence, suspended for three years.

The 19-year-old on Tuesday hugged her family and her legal team and left court weeping, with her head in her hands, after she was sentenced for public mischief.

Her family had raised fears she would suffer permanent damage to her mental health if she was sent to prison, having been diagnosed with PTSD.

But she is free to return home after Judge Michalis Papathanasiou told her he was giving her a "second chance".

The judge told Famagusta District Court on Tuesday the four-month sentence would be suspended for three years.

"I was in the courtroom as this was being read out," said Al Jazeera's Rory Challands, reporting from Paralimni.

"Over the shouts of her supporters down on the streets, it was hard to hear what was going on. But at the moment she heard she could essentially go home, she turned to her supporters and gave a sad smile."

The teenager has been stuck on the island after claiming she was raped by up to 12 Israeli tourists in a hotel room in Ayia Napa on July 17.

She was charged and spent about a month in prison before being granted bail in August.

"It cuts right to the heart of the #MeToo movement," said Challands, "but it has political undertones, too. There are people here saying the way this case has been handled has been a case of Cyprus trying to maintain ties with Israel."

The dozen young men and boys, aged between 15 and 20, arrested over the incident were freed after she signed a retraction statement 10 days later.

The woman maintains she was raped after having consensual sex with one of the Israelis, but forced to change her account under pressure from Cypriot police.

Her legal team says she was denied a lawyer - even a translator - during her interrogation.

"Her fight goes on," reported Al Jazeera's Rory Challands. "She is going to appeal against her conviction at the Supreme Court of Cyprus."

A member of her legal team told BBC News: "We'll also be considering going to the European Court of Human Rights."

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he has raised concerns over her treatment with the Cypriot authorities after the teenager's conviction provoked outrage in Cyprus and the UK.

Supporters had gathered outside the court on Tuesday holding banners declaring: "We believe you."

"She's been completely aware of all the support," said a member of her legal team. "She's had well-wishers from all around the world, particularly from Israel, who were concerned about her plight and whether she was getting justice."