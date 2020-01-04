Turkish MNG: Ghosn used our jets illegally to escape from Japan

Company files criminal complaint in Turkey over former Nissan head's escape from Japan to Lebanon via Istanbul.

    A lawyer for former Nissan boss, Carlos Ghosn, says he feels betrayed by the Japanese justice system.

    Ghosn fled Japan this week, claiming he was avoiding political persecution over allegations of financial misconduct.

    A private jet firm says a rogue employee falsified records and arranged flights for Ghosn. The company says the employee acted alone.

    Al Jazeera's Alexi O'Brien reports.

    Jake Adelstein, an investigative journalist for the Daily Beast, joins Al Jazeera from Tokyo to discuss the latest updates.

