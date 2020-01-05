Soleimani funeral under way in Iran: All the latest updates

Funeral processions to honour Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds Force who was killed in a US air strike in Baghdad, have begun in the Iranian city of Ahvaz early on Sunday, hours after his remains arrived from Iraq.

Soleimani was killed along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF, or Hashd al-Shaabi), an Iran-backed umbrella organisation comprising several militias. Several other people were also killed in Friday's attack.

The move by the US has drawn worldwide condemnation from leaders and officials who fear that tensions in the region could escalate drastically. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that "a harsh retaliation is waiting".

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites "very hard" if Iran attacked US citizens or assets.

Sunday, January 5:

Oman urges dialogue

Oman has urged the US and Iran to utilise diplomatic channels to resolve issues and called on the international community to increase their efforts to achieve security and stability in the region, according to a statement carried by the state-run Oman news agency.

"Oman is following the unfortunate developments and the state of tension and escalation between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and calls on both sides to turn to dialogue and diplomatic channels to resolve issues," Oman news agency said.

Iraqi security forces on 'high alert'

Iraqi security forces have been on high alert as they brace themselves for a potential reaction, Al Jazeera's Osama bin Javaid, reporting from Baghdad, said.

"We've also heard from one leader of the militia Kataib Hezbollah, which has been deemed as a terrorist organisation by the US, that all Iraqi forces should distance themselves from US bases from Sunday onwards," Bin Javaid said.

US troops are invariably based in Iraqi military posts alongside local forces.

Bin Javaid said there has been a flurry of diplomatic activity to try to de-escalate the situation in the region, spearheaded by Qatar's foreign minister.

Soleimani's body to arrive in Mashhad

Soleimani's body is due to arrive in the Iranian city of Mashhad in the next few hours, Al Jazeera's Dorsa Jabbari said, where a ceremony will be held for him at the Imam Reza shrine - believed to be the holiest place in Iran.

"The whole country is in mourning … there is a lot of anger and frustration," Jabbari said from Mashhad.

"Iranians want their government and their military to respond. They want revenge."

Trump warns harsher response if Tehran retaliates

President Donald Trump warned that the US would hit Iran harder than ever before if Tehran retaliates for the assassination of Soleimani.



Trump wrote on Twitter: "If they attack again, which I would strongly advise them not to do, we will hit them harder than they have ever been hit before!"



He followed up with another tweet, saying the US would use its "brand new beautiful" military equipment "without hesitation" if the Iranians retaliate.

Ceremonies to honour Soleimani begin in Ahvaz

Thousands of mourners gathered in Iran's southwestern city of Ahvaz, where funeral processions to honour Soleimani began on Sunday morning.

Footage on state television showed people dressed in black in Mollavi Square, holding flags in green, white and red - depicting the blood of "martyrs", while others held portraits of the slain general.

Soleimani's body arrives in Iran

Soleimani's remains returned to Iran on Sunday and were flown to the city of Ahvaz in the country's southwest, the official IRIB news agency reported.

