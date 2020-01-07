Sadio Mane has been named the 2019 African Player of the Year after winning the UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) Champions League with his club Liverpool and leading Senegal to the Africa Cup of Nations final.

Mane won the award for the first time on Tuesday, after finishing runner-up to his Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah of Egypt in 2017 and 2018.

The third nominee, Riyad Mahrez of Algeria and Manchester City, won the award in 2016.

Mane is only the second Senegalese to win the award after El Hadji Diouf, who was the winner in 2001 and 2002.

The Confederation of African Football ceremony was held in the city of Hurghada in Egypt.

Both Salah and Mane were integral parts of Liverpool, helping the Reds win the 2019 UEFA Champions League.

Last season, Mane scored 34 goals and produced 12 assists in 61 matches. Salah scored 26 goals and produced 10 assists in 55 appearances.

Meanwhile, Mahrez tallied 14 goals and 18 assists in 48 appearances last year.