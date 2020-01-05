Rockets target Baghdad's Green Zone for second successive night

Six Katyusha rockets fell in Baghdad, including three inside the capital's heavily fortified Green Zone housing government buildings and foreign missions, the Iraqi military said.

The three other rockets fell in the nearby Jadriya area, the military's statement said on Sunday.

Police sources said six people were wounded in the attacks.

Witnesses told AFP news agency two rockets hit near the US embassy in Iraq's capital hours after the ambassador was summoned over the US attack that killed Qassem Soleimani on Friday.

Sunday's attack was the second night in a row that the Green Zone was hit and the 14th time over the last two months that US installations have been targeted.

A third rocket simultaneously hit a family home outside the Green Zone, wounding four, medical sources told AFP.

