Multiple rockets fired at Iraq airbase where US troops stationed

Iran fired more than a dozen rockets at Iraq's Ain al-Assad military base, where US troops are stationed, Iranian sources told Al Jazeera.

"We have had not had any reports of casualties or damage," Al Jazeera's Osama bin Javaid said, reporting from Baghdad. He said 13 rockets had been fired.

The rocket attack comes less than a week after the US killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq for which Iran vowed to retaliate.

Iranian state television reported the Revolutionary Guard had attacked the airbase and threatened "more crushing responses" if the US launched any fresh attacks.

In the United States, the Pentagon confirmed more than a dozen rockets had been launched against US military and coalition forces in Iraq and that they had come from Iran.

"We are working on initial battle damage assessments," the Pentagon said. "We will all take all necessary measures to protect and defend US personnel. partners and allies in the region."

More to come...