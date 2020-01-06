Mourners flood Tehran as calls for revenge over Soleimani grow

Hundreds of thousands of mourners have poured onto the streets of Tehran to pay their respects to Qassem Soleimani, the country's most powerful military commander who was assassinated in a United States air attack in Iraq.

Holding portraits of the revered general, the crowd on Monday gathered on the outskirts of Tehran University where Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei presided over prayers for Soleimani, who was the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps's (IRGC) overseas forces.

In freezing early morning temperatures, women dressed in black walked alongside men holding up flags bearing the names of Shia imams as they walked down Enghelab (Revolution) Street towards the university.

Addressing a huge crowd, Soleimani's daughter, Zeinab, said the US and its ally Israel faced a "dark day" for her father's assassination.

"Crazy [Donald] Trump, don't think that everything is over with my father's martyrdom," she said in an address broadcast on state television, referring to the US president.

"The families of US soldiers in the Middle East will spend their days waiting for death of their children," she said to cheers.

Retaliation pledges

The funeral procession in the capital came a day after hundreds of thousands of mourners accompanied the coffin carrying Soleimani's remains in the cities of Ahvaz and Mashhad. The multi-city ceremony will continue with Soleimani's remains going to the holy city of Qom before his burial on Tuesday in his hometown of Kerman.

Several others were also killed in Friday's attack on a convoy at Baghdad airport, including the Iranian-backed Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

The attack was ordered by US President Donald Trump, who said the elite Quds Force commander had been planning an "imminent" attack on US diplomats and forces in Iraq.

The Islamic Republic's supreme leader pledged "severe revenge" while other pro-Iran figures in the region, including the head of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement Hassan Nasrallah, have also promised retaliation.

Though it is unclear how or when Iran may respond, any response is likely to come after the conclusion of a three-day mourning period.

The assassination of Soleimani triggered a dramatic escalation of tensions in the region and marked the most significant confrontation between the US and Iran in recent years.

The friction is rooted in the 2018 US decision to pull out of a nuclear deal signed in 2015 between Iran and world powers.