US military tells Iraq it's preparing to 'move out': reports

The United States military wrote to Iraq on Monday saying it would pull out of the country and would be repositioning forces over the next few days and weeks, AFP and Reuters reported, citing a letter sent by the head of the US military's Task Force Iraq.

It was not immediately clear if all roughly 5,000 US troops would leave Iraq.

More:

The report comes a day after the Iraqi parliament urged the government to oust foreign troops following the US killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Several helicopters could be heard flying over Baghdad on Monday night, Reuters reported. It was not immediately clear if this was a related development. The letter said coalition forces would be using helicopters to evacuate.

"Sir, in deference to the sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq, and as requested by the Iraqi Parliament and the Prime Minister, CJTF-OIR will be repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement," read the letter. "We respect your sovereign decision to order our departure."

It was signed by US Marine Corps Brigadier General William H Seely III, commanding general of Task Force Iraq, the US-led military coalition against ISIL

The letter said troops would "be repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement."

A US defence official and an Iraqi defence official confirmed the letter was real and had been delivered, AFP reported.

Reuters said that an Iraqi military source said the letter was authentic. In Washington, DC, a Pentagon spokesman said he could not immediately confirm the authenticity of the letter.

More to follow...