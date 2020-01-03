Rocket attack at Baghdad airport kills Iraqi paramilitary officer

A rocket attack at Baghdad's international airport has killed a senior member of an Iraqi paramilitary group backed by Iran.

Sources from the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) told Al Jazeera that the rockets destroyed two vehicles carrying "high profile guests", who had arrived at the airport and were being escorted by a PMF public relations official.

The identity of the official killed has not been released.

Al Jazeera's Osama bin Javaid, reporting from Baghdad, said the incident appeared to be a targeted strike.

PMF sources believe that the strike was possibly carried out by the US.

AFP news agency, meanwhile, reported that at least eight individuals were killed in the attack.

Iraq's Security Media Cell, which releases information regarding Iraqi security, earlier said the rockets landed near the cargo hall.

Witnesses in the area also told Al Jazeera that they could hear the sounds of sirens and helicopters in the air following the pre-dawn attack.

The area of the incident remains cordoned off, authorities told Al Jazeera, but the international airport remains in operation.

Our correspondent added that the attack took place near the base of the US-led coalition forces.

The attack occurred amid tensions with the US after an Iran-backed militia and other protesters breached the United States's Embassy in Baghdad.