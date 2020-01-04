Iranians mourn Soleimani's killing

Major-General Qassem Soleimani was killed in air strike ordered by United States President Donald Trump.

by

    Across Iran there have been emotional scenes as the country bids farewell to Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, who was held in high esteem not just by the country's leaders but also by much of the population.

    Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force and mastermind of its regional influence, was killed early on Friday near Baghdad's international airport in an air strike ordered by United States President Donald Trump.

    Al Jazeera's Dorsa Jabbari has more from Tehran.

