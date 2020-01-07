US-Iran tensions after Soleimani killing: All the latest updates

The body of Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian military commander who was assassinated last week in an air raid in Baghdad by the United States has arrived in his hometown of Kerman for burial later on Tuesday.

State TV broadcast live images of thousands of people in the streets of Kerman, many dressed in black, to mourn Soleimani's death.

Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, was killed along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF, or Hashd al-Shaabi), an Iran-backed umbrella organisation comprising several militias. Several other people were also killed in Friday's attack.

The move by the US has drawn condemnation from international leaders and officials who fear that tensions in the region could escalate drastically. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that "a harsh retaliation is waiting".

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites "very hard" if Iran attacked US citizens or assets.

Tuesday, January 7

Soleimani's remains arrives back in Kerman for burial

Soleimani's remains arrived back in the southeastern city of Kerman, the official IRNA news agency said on Tuesday.

State TV showed live images of thousands of people on the streets, many of them dressed in black.

Saudi deputy defence minister met Esper, discussed ongoing military cooperation

Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, said in a tweet on Tuesday he met US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and discussed mutual challenges faced by both countries.

Earlier he met US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.

Met with @EsperDoD to discuss mutual challenges faced by our countries, and emphasize the importance of our ongoing military cooperation, which serves regional and international security. — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) January 7, 2020

Iraq calls on UN to condemn US raid that killed Soleimani

Iraq’s United Nations Ambassador Mohammed Hussein Bahr Aluloom called on the United Nations Security Council to condemn the US raid that killed Soleimani and the PMF leader.

He urged the council in a letter on Monday to hold accountable “those who have committed such violations.”

Bahr Aluloom also called on the Security Council to ensure “that Iraq is not dragged into international and regional crises,” and to prevent “the law of the jungle” from prevailing.

The US is almost certain to veto any Security Council action sought by Iraq against the Trump administration.

