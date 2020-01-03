US-Iran tensions: All the latest updates

Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated on Friday after a US air attack killed Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF.

The Pentagon confirmed the strike, saying it came "at the direction of the president".

Soleimani and al-Muhandis's deaths are a potential turning point in the Middle East and are expected to draw severe retaliation from Iran and the forces it backs in the region against Israel and US interests.

Here are all the latest updates amid the heightened tensions as of Friday, January 3:

Former top Iranian commander: 'We will take vigorous revenge'

"He joined his martyred brothers, but we will take vigorous revenge on America," Mohsen Rezaei, the former commander o Iran's Revolutionary Guards who is now the secretary of a powerful state body, said in a post on Twitter.

Khamenei warns of harsh revenge

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called for three days of mourning, saying Major-General Soleimani's killing will double the motivation of the resistance against the United States and Israel.

According to Iranian state TV Khamenei said harsh revenge awaits "criminals" who killed Soleimani.

Top House Democrats: Strikes not authorised by Congress

US Democratic congressional leaders issued statements condemning Donald Trump's ordered strikes that killed Soleimani, saying the president did not obtain congressional approval.

"American leaders' highest priority is to protect American lives and interests. But we cannot put the lives of American servicemembers, diplomats and others further at risk by engaging in provocative and disproportionate actions," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"Tonight's airstrike risks provoking further dangerous escalation of violence. America – and the world – cannot afford to have tensions escalate to the point of no return," she added. "The Administration has conducted tonight's strikes in Iraq targeting high-level Iranian military officials and killing Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani without an Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Iran. Further, this action was taken without the consultation of the Congress."

She called for a briefing on the situation.

Another top Democrat, Adam Schiff, took to Twitter, saying the "American people don't want a war with Iran".

Soleimani was responsible for unthinkable violence and world is better off without him.



But Congress didn't authorize and American people don't want a war with Iran.



All steps must now be taken to protect our forces against the almost inevitable escalation and increased risk. https://t.co/Z4HTnScFg7 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 3, 2020

Oil prices surge after US attack kills Iran's Qassem Soleimani

Oil prices jumped more than 4 percent on Friday after news of Soleimani's death.

Brent crude futures were up by nearly $3 at $69.16 per barrel, their highest since September 17, as markets feared Iran could retaliate against the killing of its top militiamen by attacking assets of the US and their allies in the Middle East.

Read more here.

Who is Qassem Soleimani, Iran's Revolutionary Guards leader?

Soleimani acquired celebrity status at home and abroad as leader of the foreign arm of the Revolutionary Guards and for his key role in fighting in Syria and Iraq.

He survived several assassination attempts against him by Western, Israeli and Arab agencies over the past 20 years.

Read more here.

Biden: Trump just tossed a stick of dynamite in a tinderbox

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden said that while Soleimani deserved to be brought to justice, Trump "just tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox".

Biden posted the statement on Twitter.

"The Administration's statement says that its goal is to deter future attacks by Iran, but this action will almost certainly have the opposite effect," Biden said. "President Trump just tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox, and he owes the American people an explanation of the strategy and plan to keep safe our troops and embassy personnel, our people and our interests, both here at home and abroad, and our partners throughout the region and beyond."

My statement on the killing of Qassem Soleimani. pic.twitter.com/4Q9tlLAYFB — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 3, 2020

Pompeo tweets video he says is of Iraqis dancing in the streets

"Iraqis — Iraqis — dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more," Pompeo tweeted along with a video.

Iraqis — Iraqis — dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more. pic.twitter.com/huFcae3ap4 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 3, 2020

More members of US Congress react to Trump's ordered strikes in Iraq

Several members of Congress took to Twitter to react to Donald Trump's ordered strikes that killed Soleimani. Republicans praised the move, while many Democrats questioned the US president's ability to order such an attack.

Senator and Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren said: "Soleimani was a murderer, responsible for the deaths of thousands, including hundreds of Americans. But this reckless move escalates the situation with Iran and increases the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict. Our priority must be to avoid another costly war."

Soleimani was a murderer, responsible for the deaths of thousands, including hundreds of Americans. But this reckless move escalates the situation with Iran and increases the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict. Our priority must be to avoid another costly war. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 3, 2020

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said: "Soleimani was a terrorist. President Trump and our brave servicemembers just reminded Iran—and the world—that we will not let attacks against Americans go unpunished."

Soleimani was a terrorist. President Trump and our brave servicemembers just reminded Iran—and the world—that we will not let attacks against Americans go unpunished.



🇺🇸 — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 3, 2020

Independent Representative Justin Amash said: "There's a reason our Constitution grants Congress the power to declare war: Every American may be intimately affected by a violent conflict. Soleimani was evil. But our system demands consent for war from the people, acting through their representatives and senators in Congress."

There's a reason our Constitution grants Congress the power to declare war: Every American may be intimately affected by a violent conflict. Soleimani was evil. But our system demands consent for war from the people, acting through their representatives and senators in Congress. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) January 3, 2020

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said: "Thank you, Mr. President, for standing up for America."

Thank you, Mr. President, for standing up for America. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 3, 2020

Democratic Senator Ed Markey said: "Trump's apparent assassination of Soleimani is a massive, deliberate, and dangerous escalation of conflict with Iran. The President just put the lives of every person in the region - U.S. service members and civilians - at immediate risk. We need de-escalation now."

Trump's apparent assassination of Soleimani is a massive, deliberate, and dangerous escalation of conflict with Iran. The President just put the lives of every person in the region - U.S. service members and civilians - at immediate risk.



We need de-escalation now. https://t.co/oAenBUsvFl — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) January 3, 2020

Iran's Zarif: US 'act of terrorism ... is foolish escalation'

Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif warned on Twitter that the US "bears responsibility or all consequences" of its strike killing Soleimani.

"The US' act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani—THE most effective force fighting Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al—is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation," Zarif tweeted. "The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism."

The US' act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani—THE most effective force fighting Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al—is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation.



The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 3, 2020

PMF spokesman: 'US and Israeli enemy responsible'

Ahmed al-Assadi, a spokesman for the PMF blamed the United States and Israel for Friday's strikes.

"The American and Israeli enemy is responsible for killing the mujahideen Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Qassem Soleimani," he was quoted by Reuters as saying.

Iran state TV confirms Soleimani was 'martyred'

Citing a Revolutionary Guard statement, Iranian state television said Soleimani was "martyred" in an attack by US helicopters near the airport, without elaborating.

Pentagon confirms Soleimani killed at 'direction of the president'

The Pentagon confirmed in a statement that Soleimani was killed "at the direction" of US President Donald Trump.

"At the direction of the President, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani," a Pentagon statement said.

"This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world."

At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 3, 2020

Trump tweets an image of an American flag

US President Donald Trump did not comment on the strikes, but shortly after reports surfaced of the raids, he tweeted a photo of an American flag.

US Senator Murphy: Did Trump set off a potential massive regional war?

US Democratic Senator Chris Murphy questioned whether Trump needed congressional approval to target Soleimani.

"Soleimani was an enemy of the United States. That's not a question," Murphy tweeted. "The question is this - as reports suggest, did America just assassinate, without any congressional authorization, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly setting off a potential massive regional war?"

Soleimani was an enemy of the United States. That's not a question.



The question is this - as reports suggest, did America just assassinate, without any congressional authorization, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly setting off a potential massive regional war? — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 3, 2020

US Senator Rubio: Quds Force chose the path of escalation

US Republican Senator Marco Rubio tweeted that Iran's "Quds Force chose the path of escalation".

"Facing repeated #IRGC attacks the U.S. & @potus exercised admirable restraint while setting clear red lines & the consequences for crossing them

"#Iran's Quds Force chose the path of escalation They are entirely to blame for bringing about the dangerous moment now before us."

The defensive actions the U.S. has taken against #Iran & its proxies are consistent with clear warnings they have received



They chose to ignore these warnings because they believed @POTUS was constrained from acting by our domestic political divisions



They badly miscalculated — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 3, 2020

Former US Pentagon official: 'No doubt' US wanted to target Soleimani

Speaking to Al Jazeera, US Assistant Secretary of Defense Lawrence Korb said "there is no doubt" that the US wanted to target Soleimani "for a while".

Iran's Qassem Soleimani killed in a strike at Baghdad's airport

General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds force, has been reported killed alongside six others following an air strike at Baghdad's international airport.

Iraqi officials and the state television reported that aside from Soleimani, Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also killed in the attack.

Read more here.

Read more about recent events that led to the heightened tensions

Iraq: Anti-government protesters denounce pro-Iran crowds

Iran may be planning attacks on US interests: Pentagon chief

Pro-Iran protesters leave US embassy compound in Baghdad

'Iran is not afraid': Why Tehran dismisses US threats over Iraq

US caught off guard as protesters storm Baghdad embassy: analysts