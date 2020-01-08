Iran fires rockets at US forces in Iraq: All the latest updates

Iran has fired more than a dozen rockets at two Iraqi military bases hosting US troops, the Pentagon confirmed.

The rockets fired at the Ain al-Asad base in Anbar province and a base in Erbil early on Wednesday come amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington.

The attacks follow the US killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq last week. Iran had vowed severe retailiation.

Here are all of the latest updates as of Wednesday, January 8:

Trump unlikely to immediately make televised address: reports

US President Donald Trump is unlikely to address the US on Tuesday night local time, US media said following reports he was preparing to give a televised speech.

Emergency restriction issued for Gulf airspace

The US FAA has issued an emergency restriction for Gulf airspace, citing "potential for miscalculation or mis-identification".

What war powers does Trump have?

Under the US Constitution, authority to direct military action is divided between Congress and the president.

Congress has the power to declare war while the president, as commander in chief, has power to use the military to defend the US.

Trump delivers remarks following the US Military killing against Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, Iraq [Tom Brenner/Reuters]

From the beginning, presidents and Congress have disputed over whether presidents have constitutional authority to send forces into hostilities abroad without congressional authorisation, according to a history of the law prepared by the Congressional Research Service.

Iran used surface-to-surface missiles: Fars

Iran used Fateh-313 surface-to-suface missiles to hit Ain al-Asad airbase, Iran's semi-officials Fars news agency reported.

Trump to address US

US President Donald Trump is expected to address the US Tuesday night local time.

Iran starts 'second round' of attacks against US bases in Iraq: Tasnim

Iran has started its "second round" of attacks against bases holding US troops in Iraq, the Tehran-based Tasnim news agency said on Wednesday.

The second round of attacks started an hour after the first phase took place, the agency reported.

Pelosi: America and world cannot afford war

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted she was following the events in Iraq.

"Closely monitoring the situation following bombings targeting U.S. troops in Iraq," Pelosi said. "We must ensure the safety of our servicemembers, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence. America & world cannot afford war."

Democrats were angered over US President Donald Trump decision to order the killing of Soleimani without consulting Congress.

House Democrats are preparing to vote later this week on a War Powers Resolution aimed at limited Trump's actions in Iran.

Trump may address US following attacks on US forces: reports

US media reported the White House is making plans for a possible address by US President Donald Trump following the attacks against US forces in Iraq. Al Jazeera has not independently confirmed those reports.

Iran threatens to attack Israel and US allies

Iran's Revolutionary Guard warned US regional allies, including Israel, that they will be attacked if their countries are used for attacks against Tehran, Iranian state media said.

This still image from an Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting video allegedly shows rockets launched from Iran against the US military base in Ein-al Asad in Iraq [Handout/IRIB/AFP]

White House: Trump briefed on attacks on US forces in Iraq

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said US President Donald Trump has been briefed and is monitoring the situation in Iraq.

"We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq," Grisham tweeted. "The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team."

Pompeo and Esper arrive the White House

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper have arrived at the White House following the attacks on US forces in Iraq.

IRGC: Rockets in revenge of Soleimani killing

Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed it fired rockets at US forces in Iraq in revenge for the killing of Soleimani.

Iran threatens 'more crushing responses' if fresh US attack: State TV

Tehran has threatened "more crushing responses" if the US retaliates for Wednesday's rocket attack, Iranian state TV said.

Pentagon confirms rockets fired at two Iraqi bases hosting US troops

Tehran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from Iranian territory against at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US-led coalition personnel, the Pentagon confirmed.

"We are working on initial battle damage assessments," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in statement, adding that the bases targeted were at Ain al-Asad air base and another in Erbil, Iraq.

Attacks underway on multiple locations in Iraq: US official

The US believes there have been potentially multiple attacks on locations in Iraq, including the Ain al-Asad airbase that hosts US forces, a US official told Reuters, without providing additional information.

Another U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, had confirmed to Reuters earlier that a rocket attack had taken place against Ain al-Asad airbase, but did not confirm other sites.

US official confirms airstrikes at Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base housing US troops

US official confirms to the Associated Press news agency that airstrikes were carried out at Iraq’s Ain Asad air base housing US troops.

Iran fires rockets at Iraq base housing US troops

Iran has fired more than a dozen rockets at Iraq's Ain al-Asad military base, which houses US troops, Iraqi sources told Al Jazeera.

"We have had not had any reports of casualties or damage," Al Jazeera's Osama bin Javaid said, reporting from Baghdad.

The rockets come less than a week after the US killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.

Iran had vowed severe retaliation.

