Iran: Qassem Soleimani's remains arrive in Kerman for burial

The remains of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani arrived in his hometown of Kerman for burial early on Tuesday, a day after millions of mourners gathered in the capital Tehran and the city of Qom in an emotionally-charged funeral procession.

State television showed tens of thousands of people on Kerman's streets, carrying Iranian flags and images of the general, as hymns of mourning blasted from loudspeakers.

Tuesday's ceremonies mark the end of a three-day mourning period for the Quds Force commander, who was assassinated on Friday in a US air attack in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Soleimani, 62, was born into a poor family in Kerman province in the country's southeast.

He started working as a 13-year-old to support his family, spending his free time attending sermons.

As a young man during the Iranian revolution in 1979, Soleimani began his ascent through the Iranian military, although he did not finish school.

Soleimani emerged from the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s a national hero for the missions he led across Iraq's border.

On Monday, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wept openly as he led funeral prayers in Tehran.

The assassination of Soleimani triggered a dramatic escalation of tensions in the region and marked the most significant confrontation between the United States and Iran in recent years.

The friction is rooted in the 2018 US decision to withdraw from a nuclear deal signed in 2015 between Iran and world powers.

Khamenei has pledged "severe revenge" for the killing while other pro-Iran figures in the region, including the head of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement Hassan Nasrallah, have also promised retaliation.

Although it is unclear how or when Iran may respond, any response is likely to come once the mourning period comes to an end.

US President Donald Trump has defended the killing of Soleimani and threatened more retaliatory actions if Iran targets US citizens or assets.