New Delhi: Students, teachers attacked inside JNU campus

Several students and teachers have been injured after they were attacked by members of right-wing students' group in New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday.

Witnesses said violence followed a public meeting organised by the JNU Teachers Association in connection with a rise in hostel charges for the students announced some weeks ago.

The JNU Students Union, led by left-wing groups, said its president, Aishe Ghosh, and many other students were injured in stone-pelting and attacks by members of right-wing students' group Akhil Bharatiya

Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).



But ABVP, which is linked to the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleged that its members were attacked by left-wing student groups.

Videos on social media appeared to show a group of several masked attackers roaming the campus wielding batons as students screamed.

This is New Delhi- Capital of India.



Masked goons roaming freely with sticks and Police did NOTHING to stop them.



This attack against JNU students looks pre-planned. #JNUAttack #SOSJNU #JNUViolence #JNUProtests pic.twitter.com/aVk4Pl9xoN — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ آصِف (@imMAK02) January 5, 2020

News channels also showed groups of masked people said to be from outside the campus - which student bodies blamed on each other's factions - brandishing rods and sticks, targeting students and teachers and vandalising property.

Local media reported that 20 to 30 people were injured.



New Delhi police officer Anand Mohan said the police entered the campus at the request of the administration and the "situation was under control".

New Delhi Governor Anil Baijal said he had directed police to maintain law and order and take action against perpetrators of violence.

Sitaram Yechury, general secretary of the Communist Party of India, called the attack a "collusion" between the JNU administration and "goons" of a student group linked to BJP.

"It is a planned attack by those in power, which is afraid of the resistance provided by JNU," Yechury said.

An official at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi said that most of the injured at the hospital were undergoing treatment for "lacerations, cuts and bruises".

"The brutal attack on JNU students & teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking," tweeted Rahul Gandhi, a leading politician of the main opposition Congress party.