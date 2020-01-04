New US air raid on Hashd commander in Iraq kills medics: Report

A fresh US air raid targeting a commander of Iraq's Hashd al-Shaabi paramilitary forces killed at least six people early on Saturday, according to news reports, a day after an American drone attack killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Iraq's state television said the attack took place along Taji Road north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, but did not name the targeted figure.

Hashd al-Shaabi, also known as Popular Mobilisation Force (PMF), denied that a senior commander was in the convoy.

Al Jazeera has learned that at least six people, including medics, were killed in the latest strike. Reuters reported that three other people were critically wounded.

Taji Road, where the attack took place, leads to a base of non-US coalition forces, including British and Italian troops, according to Al Jazeera's Osama bin Javaid, reporting from Baghdad.

Our correspondent added that a group of vehicles were hit.

A police source told AFP news agency that the bombardment there hit a Hashd convoy and left "dead and wounded" without providing a specific toll.

The PMF is an umbrella of Iraqi militias under Iraq's military.