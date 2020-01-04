Aftermath of Soleimani killing in US raid: All the latest updates

Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated dramatically after a US air strike killed Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF, or Hashd al-Shaabi).

The Pentagon confirmed the attack at Baghdad's international airport on Friday, saying it came "at the direction of the president".

Soleimani and al-Muhandis's deaths are a potential turning point in the geopolitics of the Middle East and Iran has vowed a 'harsh' response. to draw severe retaliation from Iran and the forces it backs in the region against Israel and US interests.

Saturday, January 4:

Iraqi PM attends funeral processions

Iraq's caretaker prime minister attended a mourning procession underway in Baghdad for those killed in a US strike on Friday.

Adel Abdel Mahdi joined al-Muhandis' associate Hadi al-Ameri, Shia cleric Ammar al-Hakim, and other pro-Iran figures in a large crowd accompanying the coffins.

Britain warns nationals against travel to Iraq, Iran

Britain warned its nationals to avoid all travel to Iraq, outside the Kurdistan region, and to avoid all but essential travel to Iran.

"Given heightened tensions in the region, the Foreign Office now advise people not to travel to Iraq, with the exception of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and to consider carefully whether it's essential to travel to Iran," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.

"We will keep this under review."

Iraqi parliament expected to meet

The Iraqi parliament is due to have an emergency session on Sunday in response to caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi's call to take measures to preserve Iraq's security.

"There are increasing calls for the full withdrawal of foreign troops, including US troops from Iraq," Al Jazeera's Foltyn, reporting from Baghdad, said.

"It is unclear how the procedure for that would unfold."

Funeral processions underway

Thousands rallied in Baghdad as a convoy carrying the bodies of those killed in the US air strike on Friday passes through the fortified Green Zone.

Al Jazeera's Simona Foltyn, reporting from Baghdad, said the convoy is expected to be moving towards the other side of the Tigris River, according to a security guard guarding the Green Zone.

The convoy included eight ambulances which carried the bodies of those killed, and several other vehicles full of PMF, Foltyn said.

"We can see and hear crowds of mourners and supporters of the PMF who are approaching one of the gates of the Green Zone. It remains to be seen if security forces will allow these crowds to march through across to the other side," she said.

Iraq military denies air strike took place

Iraq's military denied on Saturday an air strike had taken place on a medical convoy in Taji, north of Baghdad.

Earlier on Saturday, Iraq's state television reported an attack was carried out by the US.

US-led coalition denies conducting new Baghdad air strike

The US-led coalition fighting Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, or ISIS) said on Saturday said it did not conduct any air strikes near Camp Taji north of Baghdad, shortly after Iraq's PMF said air strikes near the area killed six people and wounded three others, adding that none of its top leaders were killed.

"FACT: the coalition @cjtfoir did not conduct airstrikes near Camp Taji (north of Baghdad) in recent days," a spokesman said on Twitter.

Earlier on Saturday, Iraq's state television reported the attack was carried out by the US, and that it was targeting a convoy of an Iran-backed militia.

Thousands gather for funeral procession

Thousands of people have joined a funeral procession in Baghdad for Soleimani, al-Muhandis, and others who died in the same air strike. The procession started in Kadhimiya and was heading towards the Green Zone government and diplomatic compound, where a state funeral was due to be held.

