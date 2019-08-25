Live
31
Days until election day
Simply 2020
News|US Elections 2020

Joe Walsh to challenge Trump in 2020 Republican primary

Joe Walsh, radio host and ex-congressman, says Trump is unfit for office and must be denied a second presidential term.

Joe Walsh announced his election bid in an interview with ABC's This Week [Reuters]
Joe Walsh announced his election bid in an interview with ABC's This Week [Reuters]
25 Aug 2019

A second person has mounted a challenge to US President Donald Trump for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination in 2020.

Joe Walsh, a former congressman for the state of Illinois and radio talk show host, announced his bid on Sunday, saying the incumbent president of the United States was unfit for office and must be denied a second term.

“He’s nuts. He’s erratic. He’s cruel. He stokes bigotry. He’s incompetent. He doesn’t know what he’s doing,” Walsh told national television ABC’s This Week.

The 57-year-old portrayed himself as a legitimate alternative in a party where he said many are opposed to Trump but are “scared to death” of saying so publicly.

190305061846774

“He’s a bully and he’s a coward and somebody needs to call him out,” Walsh said.

“The bet … of my campaign is that there are a lot of Republicans that feel like I do. They’re afraid to come forward.”

Asked to respond to Walsh’s criticism of the president and decision to run, a spokesman for Trump replied: “Whatever.”

The Republican National Committee, which is responsible for overseeing party processes such as primaries, dismissed Walsh’s announcement.

The party has already combined operations with Trump’s re-election campaign, including holding joint events.

“President Trump enjoys unprecedented support among Republicans. He has already delivered a long list of incredible accomplishments for conservatives and the country. Republicans are firmly behind the president and any effort to challenge him in a primary is bound to go absolutely nowhere,” said Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

Walsh won a House of Representatives seat from Illinois as a candidate of the Republican Party’s fiscally-conservative Tea Party movement in 2010, but he was defeated by Democrat Tammy Duckworth in his 2012 reelection bid.

After leaving Congress, he became a radio talk show host in the city of Chicago.

190416143333856

Bill Weld, a former Massachusetts governor, had been the only Republican trying to unseat Trump.

Weld, appearing Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press, welcomed Walsh’s candidacy.

“I think that is terrific,” he said. “It’s going to be a more robust conversation.”

So far, neither Walsh nor Weld is given much chance of wresting the nomination from the incumbent.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted on August 19 and 20 showed that 87 percent of Republicans approve of Trump’s performance in office.

The RealClearPolitics website shows Trump with an overwhelming poll lead of 72 points over Weld.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Mexico deploys army on southern border to block migrant caravan

President Obrador said Mexico wanted to avoid a confrontation with the caravan [File:Reuters]

Timeline: President Trump’s comments on the coronavirus

President Donald Trump throws hats to a large crowd of supporters after speaking at a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport in Minnesota on September 30. He tested positive for COVID-19 the next day [Alex Brandon/AP Photo]

Hathras gang rape: India police suspended amid public outcry

On average, 87 rapes were reported in India every day last year, according to data by the National Crime Records Bureau [Reuters]

Ethiopia: Suspects in killing of musician charged with terrorism

Haacaaluu Hundeessaa was an ethnic Oromo musician known for his protest songs [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]
Most Read

Trump in hospital; campaign chief positive for COVID-19 – Live

White House doctor Sean P. Conley says that Trump is doing very well, does not need supplemental oxygen [Reuters]White House doctor Sean P. Conley says that Trump is doing very well, does not need supplemental oxygen [Reuters]

Macron says Islam ‘in crisis’, prompting backlash from Muslims

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech to present his strategy to fight 'radicalisation' on October 2, 2020 in Les Mureaux outside Paris [Ludovic Marin/AFP]

MBS: Why the world may be stuck with the ‘CEO of Saudi Inc’

Blood and Oil: Mohammed Bin Salman's Ruthless Quest explores the rise of MBS, his foreign and domestic policies, and his impact both as the next in line to the Saudi throne - and the effective 'CEO' of the kingdom's vast wealth [File: Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via Reuters]

Russian journalist dies after setting herself on fire

Irina Slavina poses for a photo, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 [File: AP]