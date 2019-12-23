Zimbabwe economy: Dire blackouts affect jobs, manufacturing

Summary: Hydroelectric power cuts affect services, jobs while pushing Zimbabwe's economy to brink of collapse.

by

    Millions of people in Zimbabwe have been living with severe power cuts for months.

    The worst drought in a century is causing the Zambezi River that powers a hydroelectric dam to run dry.

    Many were hoping President Emmerson Mnangagwa could turn the economy around after his predecessor Robert Mugabe was accused of mismanaging the economy.

    But Mnangagwa now says the solution to Zimbabwe's energy crisis lies in the coal industry.

    Al Jazeera's Nicolas Haque reports from Bulawayo, once the country's manufacturing hub.

