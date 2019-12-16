Weinstein accusers say he is 'trying to gaslight society again'

Twenty-three women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct said on Monday the disgraced Hollywood mogul was "trying to gaslight society again" after he referred to himself as "the forgotten man" in an interview.

"He says in a new interview he doesn't want to be forgotten. Well, he won't be," the women said in a statement.

"He will be remembered as a sexual predator and an unrepentant abuser who took everything and deserves nothing," they added "He will be remembered by the collective will of countless women who stood up and said enough. We refuse to let this predator rewrite his legacy of abuse."

In an interview with The New York Post published on Sunday, Weinstein said he was a pioneer in advancing the careers of women in the film industry, but his work has been forgotten in the wake of allegations of sexual assault.

"I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I'm talking about 30 years ago. I'm not talking about now, when it's vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it!"

Scores of women have accused the movie mogul of sexual misconduct. He has denied allegations of non-consensual sex. He faces a January 6 trial on rape and sexual assault charges in New York state court, where he has pleaded not guilty.

"It all got eviscerated because of what happened,'' Weinstein said in the interview. "My work has been forgotten.''

Rose McGowan, on of his accusers, also responded to the interview online.

"I didn't forget you, Harvey. My body didn't forget you," McGowan tweeted.

"I wish it could. I refused to sign an NDA after it happened because I knew I would come for you. And I did. This is about stopping a prolific rapist. You," she added.

Weinstein was interviewed while recuperating at the New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center on Friday, a day after spinal surgery.

Earlier this month, Weinstein reportedly reached a $25m settlement with more than 30 women. According to reports, Weinstein would avoid playing any of his own money in the settlement and would not be required to admit any wrongdoing.