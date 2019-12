Boris Johnson's new UK government will set out its agenda in the Queen's speech on Thursday with a promise to give something back to working-class voters who supported the Conservative Party for the first time.

Many hope that the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union will help the government ease poverty in the country.

Al Jazeera's Laurence Lee reports from Stoke-on-Trent, which for the first time ever, put three Conservatives into parliament.