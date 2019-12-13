Turkey: Former PM and Erdogan ally launches new party

Turkey's former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has announced a new political party, three months after resigning from the increasingly-divided ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party).

The name of the party is Gelecek Partisi (Future Party), Davutoglu announced in Ankara on Friday. "Today we establish the party by saying the future belongs to our people, the future belongs to Turkey," he said.

Davutoglu was a longtime ally of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and his resignation in September was a blow to both the president and the AK Party.

A long-simmering rebellion within the AK Party was fuelled by its losses in nationwide local elections in March, especially in the country's economic hubs and urban centres.

In a rare and harsh criticism in April, Davutoglu blamed the AK Party's alliance with the ultranationalists for the poll setback.

His criticism included the party's insistence on a rerun of the Istanbul vote after the AK Party lost Turkey's largest city to the opposition in March local elections, as well as the recent removal of three newly-elected mayors in the east of the country over claims related to "terrorism".

When the party took him and other dissenting members to task and called for their expulsion, he decided to quit in September.

Davutoglu had told a news conference then that he was undertaking a "historical responsibility" to build a "new political movement and embark on a new path".

"It is no longer possible to serve under the current AK Party's administration, which labels any intra-party criticism as treason," he had said.

Another party?

Also waiting in the wings to possibly launch his own party by the year-end is Ali Babacan, an AK Party's founding member who quit the party in July citing differences between his values and those of the party.

A member of the party that has ruled Turkey since 2002, Babacan first served as economy and then foreign minister before becoming deputy prime minister, a role he held from 2009 to 2015.

While it remains to be seen how many voters and AK Party members the new parties can eventually lure from Erdogan's party, the president's repeated attacks on his former allies could backfire at the ballot box.

Elections in Turkey are not scheduled until 2023, but opposition parties have predicted the government may opt for early elections if it sees its support dwindling, after recent local election defeats.