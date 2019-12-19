Trump after impeachment: All the latest updates

US President Donald Trump was impeached by the Democratic-led House of Representatives on Wednesday for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power related to his dealings with Ukraine .

The landmark votes on impeachment came after a more than two-month inquiry by House Democrats, who accused the president of pressuring Ukraine to open an investigation into the president's political rival and former vice president, Joe Biden, who is also a frontrunner in the 2020 Democratic presidential race. They also charge that the president obstructed their investigation by refusing to comply with subpoenas and directing members of his administration to do the same.

The votes made Trump only the third president in United States history to be impeached and set the stage for a likely trial in the Republican-led Senate in January. No president has ever been removed from office via the impeachment process set out in the Constitution, and Republican senators have given little indication of changing that.

As the impeachment aftermath unfolds, here are all the latest updates as of Thursday, December 19:

#Impeached45 trends on morning after impeachment

Social media in the US was abuzz with reaction to the 45th US president's impeachment.

McConnell blasts impeachment, says Senate ensures stability

The top Senate Republican is set to denounce the "unfair" House impeachment of Trump and reassure Trump and his supporters that "moments like this are why the United States Senate exists".

Senator Mitch McConnell, in remarks prepared for a Thursday floor speech, accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of being afraid to send "their shoddy work product to the Senate" after she threw uncertainty into the impeachment process by refusing to say when she would send two impeachment articles to the Senate for a trial.

In excerpts of the remarks, McConnell described Trump's impeachment as "the most rushed, least thorough, and most unfair impeachment inquiry in modern history."

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, flanked by Senator John Barrasso, Senator Roy Blunt and Senator John Thune holds his weekly news conference at the US Capitol in Washington [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Trump after impeachment: 'The Do Nothing Party want to Do Nothing'

Trump spent some of Thursday morning retweeting his supporters and railing against Democrats.

"I got Impeached last night without one Republican vote being cast with the Do Nothing Dems on their continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history," he tweeted. "Now the Do Nothing Party want to Do Nothing with the Articles & not deliver them to the Senate, but it's Senate's call!"

I got Impeached last night without one Republican vote being cast with the Do Nothing Dems on their continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history. Now the Do Nothing Party want to Do Nothing with the Articles & not deliver them to the Senate, but it's Senate's call! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2019

Trump is impeached: What happens next?

Although Trump is not expected to be acquitted in the Senate, questions remain about when a trial would take place.

Will Pelosi withhold the articles of impeachment? Will Senate Republicans agree with the Democrats requests for additional witnesses.

Putin talks Trump impeachment

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed a marathon annual end-of-year news conference on Thursday in Moscow.

Among the issues he discussed was Trump's impeachment.

"The party that lost the [2016] election is continuing the fight by other means," he said.

"[The impeachment bill] still needs to go through the Senate where Republicans, as far as I know, have a majority. It's unlikely they will want to remove from power a representative of their party based on what are, in my opinion, completely fabricated reasons," he added.

"The Democrats accused Trump of a plot with Russia, and then it emerged that there was no kind of plot. It could not be the basis of impeachment ... "Then they thought up some kind of pressure on Ukraine."

