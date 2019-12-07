Trump to delay listing Mexican cartels as terrorist groups

President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will hold off on designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organisations.

In a social medial post on Friday, Trump said he was ready to issue a declaration but will hold off at the request of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Mexican government.

Mexico had pushed back against Trump's plans, saying such a step by the US could lead to violations of its sovereignty.

Trump said last week in a radio interview that he "absolutely" would move ahead with plans to designate Mexico's drug cartels as terrorist organisations, citing deaths of Americans blamed on drug trafficking and other activity by the cartels.

He said the US and Mexico will "step up" joint efforts to combat the cartels.

Mexico has long been besieged by deadly violence with drug cartels and criminal gangs fighting for control of territories.

The total number of victims of violent deaths since President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office in December 2018 is approaching 20,000, according to Mexico’s National Public Security System.