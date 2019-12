Sudan's former President Omar al-Bashir has been found guilty of corruption and sentenced to two years in detention.

But the 75-year-old will not serve his time in prison, instead, he will be sent to a reform centre for elderly people.

The trial centred around suitcases filled with more than $130m found in al-Bashir's home.

Al Jazeera's Hiba Morgan reports from the capital, Khartoum.